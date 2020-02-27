A man has pleaded guilty to attacking a Leavenworth police officer last year.

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking a Leavenworth police officer last year.

Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, entered the plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Dunkle reportedly approached a police officer April 16 in the 300 block of Delaware Street. The officer was seated in a patrol car. The window of the driver’s door was down.

Dunkle reportedly started to punch the officer. The officer had a laceration on his face and scrapes on his knuckles after the incident, according to Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd.

Dunkle apparently was angry with the officer over an earlier incident during which he was arrested.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial next week.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Dunkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR