ULYSSES – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department made an arrest Monday in connection to the February 2019 death of a 3-year-old Ulysses child.

Uraquio “Rocky” A. Arredondo, 26, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. at his home of 955 S. Cheyenne in Ulysses for first degree murder and abuse of a child. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The arrest follows a yearlong investigation by the KBI and Ulysses police into the death of Carlos Valenzuela III.

On Feb. 26, 2019, police and EMS were dispatched to the child’s home after they received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.

Valenzuela was first transported to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to a Denver, Colo. hospital for treatment. He died Feb. 27, 2019 in Denver.

Arredondo was in a relationship with child’s mother.

The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case.