The McPherson Police Department has requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of a McPherson man who was discovered Monday dead in a mobile home.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home. At around 12:05 p.m., officers arrived at 124 S. Kelly Dr. in McPherson, and discovered one deceased man. EMS also responded to the residence and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist with the case at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed. The man will be identified once all next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.