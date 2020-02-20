Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of 17th Avenue and N. Lorraine Street.

As Hutchinson was quickly expanding to the northeast in the 1950s and ’60s, services were also needed. Central State Bank, which was founded April 21, 1915, with first president being Fred Altswager, needed to expand too.

In 1975, they started construction of a branch bank at 1330 E. 17th. It took a while, but in 1977, this branch opened. Eventually, Central State Bank's name changed to Central Bank & Trust.

In 2018, RCB Holding Co. acquired Central Bank & Trust. RCB Bank was founded in 1936 in Claremore, Okla. They now have 52 locations in Oklahoma and Kansas.

In 2019, RCB Bank did a complete remodel of this East branch bank, still at 1330 E. 17th, but now with a somewhat different look.