Garden City Community College’s dinner theater play “Almost, Maine” tells various stories of love.

Phil Hoke, GCCC director of theater, said the play is a series of nine love stories — some happy and some sad.

“They’re all incredibly touching, very believable and also very fantastic,” he said.

The play lives up to its name in that the stories are all “almost” something, Hoke said. It’s what he loves about the play.

“It's almost real, but almost make believe,” he said. “It's almost a comedy, but it's also almost a drama. It gets all of these little things together, very innocently and very sweetly. It just rekindles the wonder and the innocence, especially of young love.”

Rheann Rodenbur plays Glory, Gayle, Marci and a waitress. She said what she likes about the play is the stories it tells.

“I think the show is just great at showing very different love stories and the very different stories of what love is,” she said. “I like how a lot of the show, it takes everything very literal, from falling in love to giving love, those are very literal senses for the play and I just like that it really highlights some and show emphasis towards them.”

Luis Leal plays Randy, Dave and Steve. He said what he enjoys about the show is how each story can touch audience members.

“We’ve all been through a heartbreak and ... I feel like they all can in a way touch someone’s heart,” he said.

Rodenbur hopes the audience just has a good time.

“I really want them to enjoy the evening, to really be enticed and enchanted by it,” she said.

Hoke agrees.

“I just hope they have an enchanting evening ... and walk away with a really good memory of the event,” he said.

The play is the drama department’s annual dinner theater and fundraiser, Hoke said. This is dinner theater’s 10th year.

“This is the primary fundraiser we use so we can send the college players to the Region Five Festival at the Kennedy Center of American College Theater Festival,” he said. “It's a tremendous opportunity for us, because it helps to network the students in the region, it gives them confidence of their skills and it allows us to transfer them to really quality programs.”