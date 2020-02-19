KIPP — A propane tank outside of a plant in Kipp caught fire and sent 15-foot flames out of the tank.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Land Pride plant, 244 N. Hugh St. in Kipp.

The sheriff’s office said a vaporizer on the front of the 2,500-gallon tank malfunctioned which caused the fire. While there was minimal damage and no injuries, the manager of the plant shut down the facility for the remainder of the day.

The sheriff’s office said Saline County Rural Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire.