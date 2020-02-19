An area of south-central Hutchinson now known as the Creekside neighborhood will be the target of a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city of Hutchinson last week to upgrade housing.

The $265,600 grant is expected to help rehab 10 properties, half owner-occupied and half rental properties, Ryan Hvitlok, director of Planning and Development, advised the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday.

To apply for the grant, the city conducted a housing assessment in June 2019 that looked at conditions of housing, helping identify neighborhoods of highest need.

City staff then attempted to engage residents in those neighborhoods to judge interest and take pre-applications for potential funding.

"We reached out to the Lincoln School neighborhood and we got no response," Hvitlok said. "We also went to Southwest Bricktown and Creekside. We received three pre-applications from Bricktown and 20 from Creekside, so the Housing Commission chose Creekside."

The city then applied for the grant, which is a competitive process. The city council voted on Tuesday to accept the grant, which will require a $75,130 match in local funds.

The last time the city received CDBG money for housing was in 2014, Hvitlok said.

Part of the reason they focused on the Creekside neighborhood, a 56-block area bounded by Main Street, Fourth Avenue, Cow Creek and 11th Avenue, was to best maximize the use of the money, Hvitlok said.

"We looked for homes that were smaller," he said, noting the last grant in the Avenue A neighborhood involved larger homes and was difficult to complete.

"It’s not that we don’t want to help other parts of the community, but with the grant, there has to be some figuring out what we can really do," he said.

The response of the neighborhood, he said, then made it an easy choice.

They mapped all the housing units that might qualify in the neighborhood and narrowed the effort to its southeast corner, which had more than 80 qualifying units, Hvitlok said. Of those, 20 completed the pre-application.

Boundaries of the grant neighborhood are from the south side of Sixth Avenue to the south side of Eighth Avenue, from the east side of Adams to the alley east of Washington.

To qualify, the property owners must be low- to moderate-income, which for a family of four is just over $49,200 or for an individual $34,450 in annual income. For a landlord to qualify, they must provide at least a 25% match.

Projects may range from minor, such as a ramp or energy conservation improvements, to moderate or substantial repairs. The latter, Hvitlok said, may range from lead paint abatement to roof repairs, "to bring the house up to code and improve the livability and functionality of the unit."

Remodeling and solely cosmetic improvements don’t qualify for the funding.

"The idea is to further the lifespan of the home," he said.

The city will be working with the South Central Kansas Economic Development District or SCKEDD and Interfaith Housing and Community Services.

"The lion’s share of the match will be landlord matching dollars," Hvitlok said, which is pegged at $29,000. SCKEDD has also set aside $30,000 for weatherization work. The city will cover $10,000 in administrative work and $3,000 in Brush Up Hutch money.

There’s still some environmental assessment work that has to be done and then the city will solicit contractors. They hope to begin actual rehab work by August, with the first homes done by the end of the year or early next year.

Asked how they will narrow the 20 pre-applicants down the 10 projects, Hvitlok noted the actual application process is more stringent and some may not want to go through it. Lead abatement will also require temporary relocation.

"We’ll work with homeowners over the next week or couple of weeks to narrow it down to who really wants to do it," Hvitlok said.

Hvitlok said he also hoped the success of the project will encourage other neighborhoods to look at participating in future grants, though the city can’t reapply for more funding until the current grant is completed, likely in 2021 or 2022.

"The city doesn’t want to be one coming into a neighborhood and telling residents" to participate, Hvitlok said, in response to a question from Southwest District Councilman Steve Garza about the level of city outreach. "It should be resident empowered. It has been a struggle in the southern part of the city, but we’ll continue to work with them."

Hvitlok publicly thanked his staff; the Kansas Department of Commerce, which awards the grants; SCKEDD; and residents of the neighborhood. He drew kudos from Mayor Jade Piros de Carvallo, who noted the grant process is highly competitive.