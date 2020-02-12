1. Deconstructing Equity: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion, 1701 E 23rd Avenue. Cost: Free. There is a lot of talk about diversity, inclusivity, equity, equality and fairness lately. What do those words really mean? What does equity even look like? Explore the multi-faceted (and sometimes, complicated) world of diversity, equity and inclusion in an environment that promotes sharing, learning and transformation. Learn a variety of tips and tools for how to manage/navigate/evaluate in a diversity, equity and inclusion framework. Participate in both facilitated and small group workshops that allow for interaction, exploration and discussion.

2. Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington, Hutchinson. Find a pause in the middle of your week to take care of your mind & body by joining us at the Hutchinson Art Center. Every Wednesday you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. No previous yoga experience is required to attend. Tickets at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com or in person at the class. Bring a friend to class and you both pay $5 for class. The regular cost to attend class is $10 per class. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class.

3. CCS Choir at The Clayworks: 10 a.m. Feb. 12, The Clayworks at Disability Supports 1125 N. Main St., Hutchinson. The Central Christian High School is coming to The Clayworks in Hutchinson to perform at Scuttlebutts.