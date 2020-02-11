Sunshine and highs in mid-40s expected Tuesday in Topeka, with a chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.

Look for sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Much winter weather is on the way Wednesday, with snow and rain likely. Highs should top out around 40 degrees.

Thursday should be sunny, but the high should only reach the lower-20s.

A warm-up begins Friday, when highs are expected to reach the upper-30s.

Saturday’s high should be in the upper-40s and Sunday’s high should top out in the lower-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: Snow and rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Light northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.