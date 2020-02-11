With Valentine's Day approaching this weekend, there will be no shortage of activities to take part in this week. Here are a few highlights.

1. Father/daughter bonding

Chisholm Middle School's PTO will host its annual Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the school, 900 E. First St., Newton, with all fathers and daughters welcome to the event, which will also include a photo booth and dessert bar.

Admission is $25 per couple (cash only) at the door, and $5 for an additional daughter, starting at 6 p.m.. All ages are invited, no reservations required and semi-formal attire is requested. Call 316-836-3612 with any questions.

2. A romantic dinner

Enjoy a gourmet four-course meal and celebrate Valentine's Day at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Meridian Center, 1420 E. Broadway Court. The menu includes squash salad, strawberry Champagne soup, your choice of prime rib beef tip marsala or jumbo shrimp penne alla vodka, and finishes with berries jubilee prepared presentation style by Chef Katie.

Tickets are $60 per couple. Upgrade your evening with a half dozen roses waiting at the table for an additional $40 or a bottle of Champagne for an extra $20. To reserve seats, call 316-284-3100.

3. If music be the food of love, play on

The Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra will present its Winter Classics Concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College, North Newton.

NMKSO's winter concert reflects on peace and hope for our country, with the words of Lincoln’s inaugural address narrated by USD 373 students. American composer Vincent Persichetti’s “A Lincoln Address” is a setting of the text with a full orchestral score. The concert also features the “Symphony No. 2” by American composer Charles Ives. The early 20th-century work embodies the character of the American melody, set in the European Romantic tradition. The concert will also feature guest conductor Chris David Westover and the Dwight Beckham Young Soloist winners.

Advance admission is $13 for adults and $6 for students, with tickets available at Faith and Life Bookstore or the NMKSO office, 120 W. Sixth St. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 for adults and $7 for students.

4. Get creative

Learn the technique of acrylic pour painting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Gathered Goods. Participants will complete an 11-by-14 inch canvas during the class. Cost is $40 in advance. Class limit is six.

Register at Gathered Goods, 625 N. Main, or through its Facebook page by sending your email address for invoice purposes. All supplies and snacks are included as part of class.

5. Remembering history

For February, the Harvey County Historical Museum will welcome Newton resident Sylvia Kelly on Feb. 16 to lead a program highlighting the storytelling of local women. Kelly moved to Newton in the 1950s as a teenager. She will share her memories of being a black teenager in Newton in the years right before the civil rights movement.

The program will start at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the museum, 203 N. Main, Newton. General admission is $5 or free for members.