If you are really romantic, you might plan to be married in Vegas on a Valentine’s Day weekend. That’s the story of Jerry and Ellie Feureborn, of Salina.



This was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, as they had already been together for years and had done the paperwork to get the marriage license in advance. Jerry jokes that he felt some “arm twisting,” but Ellie claims that he is the more romantic one in the couple. It was a second marriage for both of them. And, there were lots of other couples tying the knot in Las Vegas back in 1991.

“I still have butterflies in my stomach when he walks into a room and catches my eye,” said Ellie. Jerry says, “We used to be young and beautiful; now we’re just beautiful.”

A long love affair takes work. Ellie said: “You have to make sure your partner feels important every day. You have to overlook the little things. And, realize that you won’t agree on everything.”

One thing they seem to agree on is having fun together. So, each year on Valentine’s Day, they celebrate their love and marriage with a trip, often to a casino or Vegas to gamble. Ellie has survived two bouts of breast cancer, and Jerry was always there with support and love. Now, they walk in the Central Mall together holding hands, so they can be close enough to talk and hear each other.

In 2006, Ellie had breast cancer, her mother died and Ellie was baptized in the Catholic Church. And, they strengthened their marriage by being married in the Catholic Church. After so many years and going through so much together, this second marriage ceremony meant a lot.

“Anytime, you can use your faith to commit to the person you love, it makes it stronger," said Ellie.

Jerry and Ellie are both retired and enjoy volunteering at church and in the community.

“If you don’t recognize love every day,” said Ellie, “you won’t recognize it when you grow older.”

When asked to offer advice to young people in love, they said: “Talk. Talk to each other about everything. Don’t keep any secrets. Make money conversations a priority.”

Ellie was emphatic on the practical money conversations, knowing that people need to be on the same page on this vital issue.

Jerry summed things up by saying, with a smile, “Love what you do and do what you love.”