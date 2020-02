Brian and Sandy Sears, of Round Rock, Texas, proudly announce the birth of their son, Rowan Miles Sears. Rowan was born Dec. 26, 2019, at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital, Round Rock. Rowan weighed 11 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and was 21 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed home by siblings, Lola May Sears, 4 years, and Abram Walker Sears, 21 months.

Grandparents are Ted and Elaine Sears, of Salina, and Dr. James and Diane Werner, of Topeka.