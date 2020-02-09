Monday 10

Salina Senior Center first floor closed: 245 N. Ninth. Starting today the first floor will be closed for remodeling. Does not affect activities on second and third floors. Renovations expected to take 10 weeks. 827-9818.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Monday Night Book Discussion: “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler. 7 p.m. Campbell Room, Salina Public LIbrary. For adults; no registration required.

Tuesday 11

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Sensory Playtime: 9:30 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-24 months. No registration required. 825-4624.

Stonecroft Ministries luncheon: 11:15 a.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club. Speaker will be SusanChilders. $15 all inclusive. Reservations required; Denise, 785-201-5904 or salinacwc@yahoo.com.

Salina League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn: 12:15 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Discussion, "Voting Changes Lives: Non-partisan Voter Engagement and Healthy Communities." Those who attend can bring a sack lunch into the venue.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Building Advisory Board meeting: 3 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5715.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina School Board meeting: 5 p.m., Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud. 309-4723.

Salina Human Relations Committee meeting: 5:30 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5745.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., Dignity Care, 745 Faith. Everyone welcome.

Saline County Horticulture Club meeting: 7 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Presentation: Using wildflowers in your landscape and garden, by Ted Zerger, local master gardener. Open to the public.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

Salina TIPS-MAPP Foster/Adoptive Parent Class: 6 p.m., Salina Heights Christian Church, 801 E. Cloud. Meetings, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, today through April 14. No childcare provided; children not allowed to attend classes. 785-410-1308, kylee.filley@st-francis.org.

McPHERSON — Computer Basics Part 2: 10:30 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Protecting ourselves against ourselves - authentication, backup and safe downloading. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.

McPHERSON — Fiction Book Group meeting: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.

Community Learning and Skills Sharing (CLASS)

Classes are taught by community members and require pre-enrollment and payment of fee. Register online or in person, at www.salina.coursestorm.com, at McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm, or by calling 785-825-4624, ext. 218.

Chair Yoga: Begins 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, and runs for five weeks, McKenzie Center. Fee: $20, register by Feb. 15.

The Art of Condolence Letter Writing: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, McKenzie Center. Fee: $6; register by Feb. 16.

Yoga Moves: Begins 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and runs for five weeks, Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio. Fee: $30, register by Feb. 21.

Fertilizing Turf, Plants and Trees Around Your Home: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, McKenzie Center. Fee: $10, register by Feb. 21.