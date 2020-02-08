Sentencing for a man who attacked an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house has been continued until next month.

Sentencing for a man who attacked an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house has been continued until next month.

Cameron J. Walton, 37, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for attempted intentional second-degree murder. But the sentencing was continued until March 20.

Walton was charged following a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center.

Located in Leavenworth, the Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton reportedly attacked an employee at the facility on the day he was supposed to be released from the center.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense plan to make a joint recommendation for a 12-year prison sentence.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams filed a motion to continue the sentencing. She said the defense has objected to Walton’s criminal history as listed in a presentencing report.

“I would like some time to respond to that,” she said Friday.

Williams also said she has documentation of a prior conviction of Walton that was not included in the presentencing report.