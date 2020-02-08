Hays’ first-ever, two-day Oktoberfest last October was a big success, with about $250,000 flowing into the local economy that weekend. The report comes from Philip Kuhn, president of the Volga-German Society, which hosts the event.

“I really think from a second-day perspective we had a really good day,” said Kuhn, speaking Thursday evening at a bi-weekly work session of the Hays City Commission.

Kuhn cited an economic impact study by economic and finance professors at Fort Hays State University.

“For that weekend, almost a quarter-of-a-million dollars was spent, from what we can actually track,” Kuhn said. “That’s the people that are staying at the hotels, coming in, and that we can track.”

Last October the organizers said the festival normally distributes 6,000 to 9000 wristbands when the event has run just one day. They were estimating for two days they’d hit 12,000.

Kuhn said the quarter-of-a-million figure is probably lower than what actually flowed into the local economy.

“It’s not counting all of our families and all of the people that we know that are staying with their families or friends and current students,” Kuhn told the commissioners.

Hays Mayor and City Commissioner Shaun Musil said downtown businesses could see the difference with adding Saturday to the normally Friday-only festival. With people attending the Fort Hays State University homecoming parade in the morning, crowds of people were already downtown for the second day of the festival at Municipal Park on south Main Street.

“I had so many people that came in my business that day, the second day, and just bragged on how organized and how easy it was to go down there and how much they enjoyed it,” said Musil, the owner of Paisley Pair Wine Bar, Bistro & Market.

“Kudos to your whole board and what you guys did,” Musil said. “It was a great day for downtown. You brought people down there and you kept people down there.”

Some proceeds will go toward scholarships, said John Moeder, vice president of the organization, including Hays High School and Thomas More Prep-Marian Jr./Sr. High School.

“We’re working hard with the nonprofits in this county to return some funds back to them,” Moeder told the commission. “We’ve endowed a scholarship program at Fort Hays State University …. We’re very close to endowing a scholarship at NCK Vo-Tech, and we look to in the future to the two high schools, to do the same.”

Adding a second day allowed the organizers to add more German culture and family activities to the event leading into the FHSU game, Kuhn said.

“It was another way to really strengthen our partnership with Fort Hays State University,” he said. “They had their parade and their homecoming, and this was the first time that we could really integrate ourselves into Saturday,” Kuhn said. “We kept people down there, enjoying themselves, and they were able to participate until the beginning of the game.”

City Commissioner Michael Berges said he and his family took advantage of the second day.

“Kids and Oktoberfest is kind of an oxymoron, but I thought it was fantastic,” Berges said. “We took our three kids down there and let them run around, and bouncy houses, and polka dances, and my wife and I had a few beers and I think it worked out well.”

That’s the idea, said Kuhn.

“The culture is big, I think we need to keep pushing that,” he said. “Yes we want people to drink, and we want them to enjoy themselves, but we want them to understand our German heritage and we want to get more food offerings and get more games, and more entertainment that’s conducive to our German heritage.”

City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs said people commented to her on how easy it was to get from the parade to Oktoberfest.

“I didn’t hear one bad remark about the whole thing,” Jacobs said.

The organizers are already making big plans for Oktoberfest’s 50th-anniversary celebration in 2022, while getting ready for next October’s event too, in collaboration with the city and Downtown Hays Development Corp.

“We really hope that we can work closer in the future,” Kuhn said.