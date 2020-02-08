Adhesion.

That was final word that won Anna Yedlinsky the top prize Friday at the 60th annual Leavenworth County Spelling Bee.

“This has never happened to me before,” Yedlinksy said after winning the bee.

Yedlinsky, a seventh-grader at Lansing Middle School, competed Friday against 38 other students in grades five through eight.

Aubrey Eder, an eighth-grader at Basehor-Linwood Middle School, finished in second place.

“I’m excited,” Eder said. “I didn’t expect this.”

Finishing in third place was Calla Franke, an eighth-grader at Fort Leavenworth’s Patton Junior High School.

Franke said she also did not expect to finish among the top spellers Friday.

Yedlinsky, Eder and Franke each were presented monetary awards and medals.

Yedlinsky, who also received a plaque, said she had practiced for Friday’s spelling bee.

“My dad made me go over the spelling words every day,” she said.

By finishing in first place, Yedlinsky earned the right to advance to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee, which will take place next month in Wichita.

“It’s definitely scary, but I’m excited,” she said of the state bee.

Students will be competing at the state spelling bee for the chance to go the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The Leavenworth County Spelling was organized by members of the Leavenworth Area Retired School Personnel Association.

Spelling bee coordinator Denise LaRosh said 17 LARSPA members volunteered for the bee.

