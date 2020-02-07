Pittsburg State University released the honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.

To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of incomplete in any course during the semester.

Here are the local students:

Ottawa

Dawson Blanco, chemistry, BS, junior, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Sutton Jung, finance, BBA, junior, All A Scholastic Honors; Courtney Clayton, nursing, BSN, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Carter Bowman, graphic communications, BST, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Spencer Harrod, electrical tech, CER2, sophomore, All A Scholastic Honors.

Princeton

Isaac Dillard, automotive tech, BAS, junior, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

Wellsville

Katherine Becker, nursing, BSN, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; James Broshear, technology, BAS, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Trevor Heckman, marketing, BBA, senior, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Hope Kearney, graphic communications, BST, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Lindy Manguso, communication, BS, senior, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Kylee Sanders, nursing, BSN, freshman, All A Scholastic Honors.

Williamsburg

Cody Renfro, communication, BS, senior, All A Scholastic Honors.