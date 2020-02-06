The Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a 15-year-old that has been reported as a runaway.

According to a news release from police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen, Jordan M. Harris, of Topeka, was last seen Nov. 4, 2019 at his home in the 700 block of S.E. Pinecrest Drive.

Harris is known to frequent the Montara area, which is located in south Topeka.

Harris is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 to 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Harris’ current location is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.