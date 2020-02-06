WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 Wednesday in ECHL play in Wichita.

Utah scored a goal in each period. Wichita scored in the second period.

Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley each scored a goal with an assist for Utah. Mitch Maxwell added a goal. Martin Ouelette claimed the win in goal for Utah, posting 27 save against 28 shots.

Sean Allen scored for Wichita. Mitch Gillam stopped 28 shots in goal for Wichita.

Utah improves to 27-13-5-2, 13 points behind ECHL Mountain Division leader Allen. Wichita drops to 19-23-8-0, 38 points behind Allen. Wichita drops to sixth place in the division, eight points out of fourth. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.

Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Mo.

Wichita hosts Rapid City at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

ROOKIE RETURNED TO WICHITA — Rookie defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been placed on loan to Wichita from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Drafted by Edmonton in the 2016 NHL draft, Desharnais played five games with Bakersfield with no scoring and 23 games with Wichita with 10 assists.