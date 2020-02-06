The Wichita Police Department on Thursday located a dead body in remote Cowley County believed to be that of 50-year-old Jeffery Jones, of Hutchinson, stemming from an ongoing December criminal homicide investigation.

According to a news release, investigators were led to an area near 107th Street East and 32nd Street South in Cowley County through continued investigation and interviews, searching for Jones’ body and any other potential evidence in the case. Upon searching, officers found a dead body in an abandoned structure in that area. WPD will work with the Regional Forensic Science Center to confirm the identity of the body.

The search was a coordinated effort between WPD, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

WPD previously arrested 53-year-old Jeffrey Hill, of Wichita, on charges of second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, a 50-year-old man reported to WPD officers that Hill was involved in an alleged criminal homicide in the 2100 block of South Water earlier in the month and that the victim was taken to an unknown location outside Wichita and buried.

WPD officers and investigators began investigating the case. The investigation revealed the victim was Jones. The examination of evidence and witness interviews led to Hill’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-559-2282.