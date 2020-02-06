When the annual Eastern Kansas Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition opens Friday, Feb. 7, Hutchinson High School will be well represented.

There will be a total of nine Hutch High works in the exhibition. Of those nine, one received a Gold Key (first-place) finish in the competition. In all, jurors picked 83 pieces as Gold Key winners.

The regional Gold Key works are submitted for the national judging process. Any artists with pieces selected as Gold Key at nationals will have their art exhibited in New York City for the summer show.

An additional five Silver Key (second place) winners are from Salthawk artists and will be featured in the Mark Arts exhibit as well.

An additional three pieces from Hutch High were listed as honorable mention. In all, there were 187 honorable mention pieces selected by the jurors.

Overall, there were 2,342 entries for the Eastern Kansas Scholastics competition, of which 401 were accepted for the show. Hutch High submitted 50 pieces of art for the show.

Hutch High students and their awards include:

Gold Key

• Gabriella Reid, 2D Mixed Media, “Run”

Silver Key

•Audrey Craig, Ceramics, “Chalice”

• Audrey Craig, Ceramics/Sculpture eight works of art/Ceramics Portfolio

• Jamie Hernandez, Sculpture, Alabaster Stone Wolf

• Lily Newton, Jewelry, “Crazy Clown Creations”

• Damion Royse, Printmaking, “Geometric Abstract Enhanced”

Honorable Mention

• Jaiden Manche, Painting, “In the Sky”

• Damion Royse, Drawing/Illustration, “Eyes”

• Damion Royse, Printmaking, “RAMA and Me”

The show will be Feb. 7 to March 28 at Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road in Wichita, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The awards ceremony for Gold Key recipients will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Mark Arts. Colleges and patrons will also attend this ceremony to award scholarships and cash awards.

Since 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talents of our nation’s youths and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated. Students across America submitted 340,000 original works this year in 29 different categories of art and writing.

Since the founding of Scholastics, the Awards have established an amazing track record for identifying the early promise of our nation’s most accomplished and prolific creative leaders. Alumni include artists Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, Kay WalkingStick, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Myla Goldberg, Joyce Oates, Robert Redford, Ken Burns and many more.