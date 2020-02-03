1. Jenna Lightsey at Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson. Jenna Lightsey, 2020 Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson Youth of the Year winner, will speak at the Hutchinson Rotary Club. Jenna is a senior at Hutchinson High School. She has been a club member for 11 years and works as a vision leader at the Boys & Girls Clubs. She has a spirit of service: she is currently studying for her CNA and CMA licenses and she plans to become an elementary school teacher.

2. Community Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Saint Joseph Parish and School, 214 N. Main Street, Ellinwood. The Ellinwood Community Blood drive will be held at the Parish Center from 12:20-6:30 p.m. Appointments appreciated, walk-ins always welcome.

3. Youth Art & Painting Class: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Newton Recreation Commission, 415 N. Poplar St, Newton. Join Instructor Celina Gillespie and create this sweet "Owl always love you" painting!! No painting experience necessary, all supplies and step-by-step instructions are provided. Parents can join in with their children. Cost is $28.