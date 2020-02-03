A Salina man was arrested after the alleged arson of a vehicle at Walmart Friday.

Salina Police said it was called at 7:25 a.m. Friday to Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth St. to a 2007 Honda Accord on fire.

Police said an employee of the store arrived at work that morning and saw a black man getting in and out of the vehicle. The employee then noticed flames coming from inside the vehicle shortly after the man walked away from it.

The fire department told police the fire was started using an accelerant in the front seat of the Honda. Police said video inside the store showed the man stealing the accelerant and then go out to the vehicle.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Rd. where Delanio Adams, 35, of Salina, was found. Adams was identified as the person who started the fire at Walmart.

Adams was arrested in connection to arson and theft. The car is registered to a 35-year-old man from Minnesota but Adams claimed it was his. It has not been reported stolen.