The Garden City girls’ basketball team had about four turnovers in the final minute of play, allowing Bishop Carroll to rally for a 46-43 win Saturday in the third-place game of the Newton Invitational.

“We played a lot of young kids at the end,” Garden City coach Matt Pfeifer said. “They just didn’t handle the situation well. It’s something you can learn and grow from.”

Carroll outscored Garden City 16-8 from the free throw line.

“When you foul people and put them on the line too much, it can decide the outcome of the game,” Pfeifer said. “We just struggled keeping them in front of us. We got broke down on the dribble. That leads to fouls. They did a good job of hitting free throws.”

Khloe Schuckman led 11-3 Bishop Carroll with 11 points. Hannah Landwehr added 10.

Ayala Gallegos led Garden City with 16 points. Aileen Becerril and Keyhana Turner each added 10 points.

The Buffs were hit with three fouls in the first two minutes of the game, giving Carroll four points from the line, but was still able to pull ahead 13-6 at the end of the quarter.

Garden City got out by 10 early in the second quarter, but Carroll finally started to hit from the outside to spark an 8-0 run. K Forbes hit two free throws with just over two minutes remaining in the half to tie the game. Landwehr hit one of two free throws with 1:29 in the half to put Carroll ahead by one. Landwehr followed with a 3-pointer.

Garden City finally got to the line with 45.6 seconds left in the half, but missed the front end of a one-and-bonus.

Carroll led 28-24 at the half.

The Buffaloes were outscored 13-0 from the line in the half.

Carroll led by as many as six in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles led 35-31 at the end of the period.

Down by six in the fourth quarter, Garden City got within two on a Felicity Rodruguez putback with 3:22 in regulation. The Buffs missed a layup on a steal. Becerril put Garden City back in the lead with a 3-pointer with 2:37 in regulation.

A pair of Carroll layups off turnovers put the Eagles up by three with 32.7 seconds remaining.

Garden City falls to 8-5 and resumes WAC play against Dodge City.

“We can’t be satisfied,” Pfeifer said. “We have to have the mindset of working to get better, being a better teammate. We need to get better on offense and defense.”

BISHOP CARROLL (11-3) — Schuckman 3 5-9 3, 11; Allen 1 0-0 4, 2; Otero 2 0-0 3, 4; Fornshell 0 0-0 0, 0; Maul 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Trail 0 0-0 2, 0; Wineland 0 0-0 1, 0; L.Forbes 0 2-2 1, 2; Landwehr 0 (3) 1-2 2, 10; K.Forbes 2 4-4 2, 8; Peterson 1 4-4 0, 8; TOTALS 9 (4) 16-21 19, 46.

GARDEN CITY (8-5) — Beasley 0 1-4 2, 1; Calzonetti 0 0-0 4, 0; Becerril 0 (3) 1-2 1, 10; Franco 0 0-1 1, 0; Gallegos 8 0-0 4, 16; Simmons 0 0-0 0, 2; Meng 0 0-0 1, 0; Turner 3 4-4 5, 10; Rodriguez 2 2-3 1, 6; TOTALS 13 (3) 8-15 21, 43.

B.Carroll;6;22;7;11;—46

Garden City;13;11;7;12;—43