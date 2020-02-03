Updates on three road projects were given Monday at a joint meeting between the Finney County Commission and the Garden City Commission.

The three projects were Jennie Barker Road, Farmland Road and the Eighth Street Project.

Adam Schart, Wilson & Company Transportation project manager, said the project is about two-and-a-half months behind schedule.

The reason for the delay, Schart said, is because the right of way took longer than planned. It was supposed to be done last spring.

Now, the critical components of the right of way, meaning the properties needed to relocate utilities, have been secured and just need to be finalized, and other loose ends are getting tied up, Schart said.

“Right now we’re in the process of finishing quality control with our construction plans, figuring out the phasing of maintaining traffic, finishing our light designs and some other things that come at the end of the project.”

While the project is behind schedule, it is around $40,000 below budget, Schart said.

“We had in our budget $218,000 for the right of way for the project and we came in at $175,000,” he said. “We actually got more utilities than were originally planned.”

It’s expected that the bid will be put out in March and will take nine to 11 months to complete.

Final engineering plans are complete for the Farmland Road project, Schart said. The plans are in and are basically ready for bid, but they have to go back to the Kansas Department of Transportation one last time for review.

It’s expected to be out for bid by June.

The Eighth Street project has changed a bit from its original form, said assistant to the city manager for special jobs, Sam Curran.

Originally the project was just to replace the street with concrete from Buffalo Jones Avenue to St. John Street, Curran said, but the project has expanded to include streetscaping after the city received a TA Grant for streetscaping.

“That pushes us back a year because of KDOT schedules, so this construction will be in 2021,” he said.

In addition to the added streetscape, they have also decided to straighten out Stevens Avenue to make a better 90-degree intersection, where they will add a pavilion or area for public artwork, Curran said.

Also, on the city side they will be improving some of the water connections, adding electric connections, streetlights and a sound system, Curran said. They’re basically following what they did on Main Street.

“One of the things that we want to do a little bit different than Main Street is ... we’re going to reuse the brick where we can … to kind of keep that brick in that area,” he said.

The project is short on money for some of the streetscaping, Curran said.

“All of the road pavement is going to be done, all the curbs are going to get done, but in two areas we do not have funding for,” he said. “We still have this bump-out, curb and gutter, we just don’t have the landscaping … unless the bids come in fairly well.”

Curran said bidding is expected to occur in September with construction to begin in early 2021.

Construction is expected to take nine months and will be done in two phases, each lasting about four and a half months.

Currently reconstruction from Elm Street to Buffalo Jones Avenue is phase one, and phase two is from Elm Street to St. John Street. They may switch.

In other business, Finney County Public Works director Roger Calkins gave a presentation on a proposed county park titled the Finney County Wildwood RV Park.

The proposed park is a re-purpose of an old mine, Calkins said, all of the good rock has been removed and all that’s left is a lot of water and sand.

“If we didn't re-purpose, eventually we would have to turn it back into its original landscape, which would be rather costly,” he said. “So re-purposing this is the much more fiscally responsible way to go.”

Since it’s been mined out, the area has become a catchall for extra equipment, junk, pipe etc., Curran said.

The idea is to turn the area into a place for fishing, tenting and bird watching, Curran said. Additionally there will be some sand volleyball areas, a Frisbee course, some walking courses and picnic tables. There is also a possible AVT trail along the perimeter.

Curran said he and the Visitor’s Bureau are looking into funding for the project, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is involved as well.