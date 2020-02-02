Kenny and Lee Lewis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 24, with a private dinner at the Renaissance Cafe in Assaria.

Kenneth G. Lewis and LeAnne M. Sklenicka were married Jan. 24, 1970, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, with Father Ignatius Manzo officiating.

After 20 years with Salina-Saline County Health Department, Lee retired in December 2014. Kenny retired in December 2015 following 33 years with Brown's Shoe Fit Company in Salina.

Cards and best wishes can be sent to the couple at 728 Sherman St., Salina, KS 67401.