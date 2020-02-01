Permafrost. Golden. Gossamer. Bohemian. Omen.

These were some of the words elementary and middle school students had to spell at the 2020 Finney County Spelling Bee on Feb. 1.

The winner of the event was eighth grade Horace Good Middle School student Jerry Serrano.

Serrano said winning the spelling bee was “exhilarating.”

This was Serrano’s second time participating in the countywide spelling bee. The first time was two years ago, and he placed third.

He was hoping to do just as well this year and was surprised to win this year.

Serrano said his love of reading prepared him for the spelling bee.

“I like reading and I guess spelling is kind of involved in that, so I like spelling as well,” he said.

Martha Padilla, Serrano’s mother was proud of her son.

“I’m happy and surprised because there were a lot of kids, but I’m really happy for him,” she said.

Serrano will go on to compete at the statewide spelling bee on March 21 in Wichita at Newman University.

Second place went to Kate Strandmark, a sixth grade student at St. Dominic School.

Strandmark was also surprised to place in the top two – it’s her first time competing in the countywide spelling bee.

“It feels great,” she said. “I was a little surprised to get this far, but I was hoping to.”

Heather Strandmark, Kate Strandmark’s mother, is happy for her daughter.

“It was a tough competition, but we are just really proud of her,” she said.

Monica Diaz, Language and Literacy Coordinator for Garden City Public Schools, said the spelling bee is a good opportunity for students to compete academically.

The students did well, Diaz said.

“I think they did an awesome job, they were all very excited and they did a great job,” she said.

Judge Kim Brewer agrees.

“I’ve watched it for a long time, more than 10 years, and (the students) were really good spellers,” she said. “The first few rounds we didn’t have that many kids that went out, especially in rounds one and two. It seems like they have a lot better phonic skills.”