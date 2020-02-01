Sunday 2

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required.

Dex Umekubo at Ad Astra Books: 2-4 p.m., 141 N. Santa Fe. For information: Performing easy listening selection of classic county, oldies and pop standards. 785-826-0524, dexu@cox.net.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

ABILENE — 2020 Winter Film Festival: "Maiden." 2 p.m., Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Film rated PG. 785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

COLBY — "ART-ifacts" reception for Colby Student Art Show: 2-4 p.m., Prairie Museum of Art and History, 1905 S. Franklin. Free and open to the public; refreshments served. 785-460-4590, museumed@st-tel.net.

Monday 3

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Black History Month Proclamation Reading: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. (785) 309-5745, eveyn.nelson@salina.org.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.