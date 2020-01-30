Simpson Road between Campbell Road and Humbargar Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Jan. 31, 2020 for replacement of a Cross Road Drainage Structure.

Justin Mader, Saline County engineer, said weather permitting the roadway will be opened by the end of May 2020. Motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations.

Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the side upon which the property lies.