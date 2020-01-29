1. Let Them Eat Cake: Biscuits with caramel coconut: 10 a.m. Jan. 29, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. Join Amanda for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break.

2. Ping Pong Anyone?: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. There are two ping pong tables set up for (pseudo) tournament play starting at 6:30 p.m.

3. Help shape family health services in Kansas: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Center for Public Partnerships & Research. Learn about how the health system is working in the state, and share your own ideas about ways Kansas can better care for families through the MCH/Title V program. The Open Houses are “come and go” events, so you can stop by anytime. The Title V (MCH) program is the largest federally-funded public health program in Kansas. The program works to ensure that professionals have the knowledge and skills to address the needs of maternal and child health populations, families are empowered to make informed health decisions, and services for women, infants, children and families are comprehensive and coordinated across systems and providers.