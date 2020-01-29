Organization was the topic of Finney County Extension’s monthly Knowledge at Noon session Monday.

Aimee Baker, Extension agent for family and consumer science for Wichita County, said she chose organization as her January topic because January is National Organization Month.

“It’s the beginning of the year, so people are on the mindset of resolutions and getting organized, so I thought it would be a good topic,” she said. “Plus I love (organizing).”

Baker spoke about how to go about organizing a home.

First, a plan should be made, Baker said. It makes the organizing process smoother because it can be “overwhelming.”

“People say I’m crazy, but truthfully if you have a plan it will go better,” she said. “I like to try to have fun with it — I put on my favorite music or put on a podcast or something that I like to listen to and get my kids involved.”

She recommends using a tote and box/bag method — have a tote for the stuff to keep, a tote for the maybe and a box or garbage bag for donations or throw away.

“You’re going to take the totes, boxes or whatever you decide to use and take them to each room (and go through things),” she said.

Baker also gave a list of 10 things that should be thrown out immediately, including towels or clothing with stains and/or holes; clothing or accessories that you will never fit again or that don’t make you feel good; Tupperware containers with missing lids; scrap paper; anything broken; makeup samples; unnecessary papers; unused promotional items; excess cords; and specialty glasses.

It’s also a good idea to organize sources of clutter in the home on a daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal basis and to designate who in the home is responsible for each type of clutter, Baker said.

For example, Baker suggests that newspapers, magazines and books should be organized on a weekly basis and clothing and outerwear should be gone through each season.

Attendee Susan Becker said she came to the session because she wants to get organized to start the new year and decade “fresh.”

Becker said the session was helpful to her goal.

“I needed a plan, I didn’t have one and the totes plan and idea of organizing with boxes ... I didn’t think of that,” she said. “(The session) was very good, I liked it and the presentation was awesome. I’ll come back to others for sure.”

The next Knowledge at Noon session will be held at noon Feb. 6. The topic of the session is simple home modifications for aging in place.