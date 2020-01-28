Roads were snow-covered Tuesday morning after a snowstorm hit the area Monday evening. The storm continued Tuesday afternoon.

Larry Ruthi, National Weather Service meteorologist out of Dodge City, said about 5 inches were dropped on Garden City. Dodge City received about 5.3 inches and Scott City got about 2.5 inches.

Cities to the south and west got about 1 foot of snow in areas. Hugoton and Liberal received about 15 inches, Rolla got about 12 inches and Sublette got about 6 inches.

Little snow was expected to continue following Tuesday afternoon, Ruthi said.

The possibility of dense fog forming will occur during the nighttime hours and Wednesday morning as the temperatures dip into the teens, Ruthi said.

“Temperatures will gradually recover (Wednesday), but it won’t be terribly warm, in the lower 40s in the Garden City area. Thursday will be similar,” he said. “Friday it will get in the 50s and may get into the 60s this weekend.”

Ruthi cautions drivers that not all of the snow will melt Tuesday, and any slush remaining is going to refreeze. Drivers need to be wary of black ice and fog Wednesday morning.

Andy Liebelt, interim Garden City public works director, said roads in the city were in good condition after the storm.

“We’re looking really good right now, the sun’s come out and most of everything we plowed (Tuesday) is clear,” he said.

Lisa Knoll, public affairs manager for Kansas Department of Transportation District 6, said crews had been clearing the roads since 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the condition of roads varied depending on where the most snow fell.

“This was a heavy, wet snow and we saw varying amounts in different locations,” she said. “Conditions on some roads to the extreme west and north part are clear and back to normal and some are seasonal — wet at this point, and some are still partially to completely covered.”

Roger Calkins, Finney County director of public works, said blacktop roads have been cleaned up well but dirt roads with snow on them will turn to mud.

“People still have to go around for basic commerce, the farmers, so we’ll do our best to clean up as we can behind them,” he said.

Calkins asked that the public have patience with the county’s snow plowing operations because there are more than 2,400 miles of roadway to clear.

Garden City police Sgt. Lana Urteaga said the storm only caused about four slide-offs within the city.

“The community is doing their part by driving safe and we appreciate that,” she said.