All offices of the 25th Judicial District, including Finney, Kearny, Hamilton, Greeley, Wichita, and Scott counties, will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, due to expected inclement weather, poor road conditions, and potentially hazardous travel.

All persons having business with the Court are to appear but should expect delays. The district will resume regular business hours Wednesday, Jan. 29, weather permitting.