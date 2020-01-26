HALSTEAD — When Cheney made a late push Saturday night in the championship game of the Adolph Rupp Boys Basketball Tournament, Haven’s Zane Jacques was there for the dagger.

Undefeated and fifth-ranked Haven saw an 11-point fourth quarter lead shrink to three with a minute to go before Jacques knocked down a corner 3 with 45 seconds left to give Haven a 51-45 win.

Both teams ran an aggressive 1–3-1 zone defense, which leaves players open in the corner if the ball handler can find him. Haven head coach Lonnie Paramore said he trusted his players to make the open shots.

“Zane had the confidence to knock it down,” Paramore said. “I’m so proud of all the guys.”

Cheney, ranked seventh in 3A, took command early, led by the shooting of Harrison Voth. The sophomore knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter and helped Cheney to a 15-14 lead after one.

Voth, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, carried his hot shooting into the second quarter, where he tied the game with 3s on two separate occasions.

“We knew coming in that they had a lot of knock-down shooters, and Harrison is the best one they’ve got,” Paramore said.

It was Harrison Middleton who hit a big 3 with four seconds left in the first half for Cheney, but Haven went into the locker room with a 27-26 lead.

Neither team scored a point for the first three minutes and 15 seconds of the third quarter, but it was Haven who shook out of the slump first. A Jacques 3-pointer put Haven on the board, and the Wildcats held Cheney scoreless until Middleton knocked down a 3 with 2:31 remaining in the quarter. It was the only field goal the Cardinals scored in the quarter.

Haven also held Voth, who scored 14 in the first half and finished with 22, scoreless the entire third quarter.

“I challenged the guys to communicate better and get on him better,” Paramore said. “If he’s open, he’s going to make it.”

Haven controlled the fourth quarter early. Back to back buckets from Wyatt Carmichael had the Wildcats up 11.

Voth eventually did heat up, and so did the Cardinals.

With a little over a minute to play, Cheney’s Rylan Doshier stole the ball at mid court and assisted to Zac Block for an easy layup, making it a three-point game.

That’s when Jacques sent the Haven faithful to their feet with the game-winning 3.

“There were six of the eight teams who were capable of winning the tournament. I feel very fortunate to have come out on top,” Paramore said.

The Wildcats were making their 42nd consecutive appearance at the Rupp Tournament, while Cheney was making its 45th consecutive appearance in the tournament’s 50-year history.

Haven is now 12-0 on the season. The Wildcats will receive some well-needed rest and host Hesston in a big-time matchup on Feb. 4.