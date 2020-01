Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Elkhart

Darrell Thomas Magwire and Victoria Allison Magwire, aka Victoria Allison Simons, Chapter 13, assets: $147,278; liabilities: $309,156.

Garden City

Mary Jane Bridges, assets: $120,425; liabilities: $30,257.

Great Bend

Ora Lee Folsom and Judy Mae Folsom, assets: $13,625; liabilities: $34,878.

Greensburg

Zane Kirk Huffman, formerly dba Z2K Trucking, assets: $59,250; liabilities, $128,573.

Halstead

Donna J. Jones, formerly dba Shakey's LLC, assets: $69,100; liabilities: $104,001.

Dian Catherine Wright, assets: $113,114; liabilities: $76,326.

Holcomb

Kiley Brent Rouse and Amy Renea Rouse, Chapter 13, assets: $14,330; liabilities: $180,532.

Holyrood

John G. Hutchens and Julie S. Hutchens, dba Johnnys Diner, assets: $128,850; liabilities: $308,875.

Liberal

Saul A. Rodriguez, assets: $171,650; liabilities: $196,196.

McPherson

Mary Katherine Brake, assets: $5,850; liabilities: $35,817.

Kimberly Kay Torske, assets: $9,504; liabilities: $74,603.

Pratt

John Joseph Shanline, formerly dba KJ Home Improvement, assets: $53,056; liabilities: $47,102.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.