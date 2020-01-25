Gunshots were fired nearby early Saturday morning as Topeka police broke up a fight outside a restaurant in west Topeka, a police supervisor said.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Police Lt. Ron Ekis said officers at about 12:30 a.m. witnessed several people who were actively involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of Los Charros restaurant, 4111 S.W. Gage Center Drive.

As officers were breaking up the fight, gunshots were heard in the area, Ekis said. No officers fired their weapons, he said.

Police were investigating circumstances of the incident, including whether the shots were linked to the altercation.