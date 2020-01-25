The Hutchinson Police Department has a dedicated Special Operations Unit that works through intelligence and information to address emerging crime trends, problem people and problem neighborhoods.

The department is asking the public for help in reporting problems as they arise to better track trends and address issues.

"Many times we hear from people, 'Well I didn’t want to call the police department because I didn’t want to bother them.' That is exactly what we are here for is to serve you and to make your neighborhood safer," wrote Chief Jeffrey C. Hooper in a release. "We need your tips, especially for things like suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhoods, increased traffic at a specific address or any other suspicious activity."

By contacting the department through one of several channels, the department can assign officers to the neighborhood issue and work to resolve it.

"If we don’t know about the problems in our community we can’t address them," Hooper wrote.

There are several ways to contact HPD:

Call 911 in emergencies. If you are not sure if it should be an emergency situation, call 911.Call HPD Administration at (620)694-2816Email your beat officer. Contact information is listed at http://www.hutchgov.com/1951/Find-My-BeatContact Crime Stoppers at (620) 694-2666

"Working together, we will make Hutchinson a better and safer place to live and raise a family," Hooper wrote.