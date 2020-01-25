MANHATTAN -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army announced they were defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule with the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. This Jan. 23 announcement changes which waters are under federal jurisdiction and which are under state and tribal control. The new rule reduces federal jurisdiction over non-tributary waterways and wetlands.

“This rule provides a clear definition of what waters of the U.S. are,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA administrator for region 7. Gulliford spoke at the Kansas Commodity Classic in Manhattan on Jan. 24.

Gulliford identified the four categories of what constitutes jurisdictional waters:

Territorial seas …oceans and major rivers of the U.S., like the Mississippi RiverPerennial and intermittent tributaries from those waterways, like Soldier CreekCertain lakes and ponds -- not farm ponds. Milford Lake because it was formed from a navigable riverWetlands directly adjacent to navigable waters.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., applauded the action, saying the rule provides a clear definition for Waters of the United States (WOTUS).

”Farmers and ranchers are the original and best conservationists in the world,” Farmers and ranchers are the original and best conservationists in the world, and I have heard from them about this issue since I came into office,” Marshall said. “This new rule will tremendously reduce the burden on Kansans who work in dairy, cattle and crop operations, and allow them to implement conservation methods without federal overreach. The EPA’s new Navigable Waters Protection Rule will continue to protect our environment without stifling economic growth and rebalance the relationship between the federal government and states in managing our land and water resources.”

Marshall stated what the federal jurisdiction does not cover:

Farm and stock pondsGroundwaterWaste treatment systemsPrior converted crop landmost farm and roadside ditches

Gulliford said although the above waterways no longer fall under federal protection, they will be protected in other ways.

“It also ensures that America’s water protections – among the best in the world – remain strong, while giving our states and tribes the certainty to manage their waters in ways that best protect their natural resources and local economies,” he said.

According to the EPA, the Navigable Waters Protection Rule ends decades of uncertainty over where federal jurisdiction begins and ends. This rule will help farmers and ranchers know what water falls under the federal government. For the first time, EPA and the Army are recognizing the difference between federally protected wetlands and state-protected wetlands.

“President Trump is restoring the rule of law and empowering Americans by removing undue burdens and strangling regulations from the backs of our productive farmers, ranchers, and rural land-owners. The days are gone when the Federal Government can claim a small farm pond on private land as navigable waters,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release. “With reforms and deregulation, Americans once again have the freedom to innovate, create and grow.”