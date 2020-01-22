Garden City city commissioners approved several measures Tuesday that will allow the police department to purchase new cars, the airfield to start a re-marking project and Chappel Heights to start construction on its third addition.

Carol Davidson, the city's neighborhood and development services director, asked commissioners during the meeting to amend a development agreement for the Chappel Heights subdivision so the builder can begin construction without all necessary infrastructure.

Previous regulations stated a developer could not begin construction until all infrastructure in the neighborhood was in place.

"All of the infrastructure is in except for the final lift of the asphalt," Davidson said. "All utilities are in. There is a small lift on the top of the asphalt waiting for that final layer."

Davidson said there are two issues that can arise when the final lift isn't in place.

"One of them is that you can get water damage, and then the second one is heavy equipment on the road can ruin the base," Davidson said.

Two conditions presented and approved by commissioners will require the developer to barricade the unfinished streets so no traffic can access the roads, and for the city to inspect the asphalt before the top layer is added.

Additionally, if traffic is allowed on the streets, the maintenance bonds will either be extended for two years or the developer will have to retain the streets as private for one year before turning them over to the city with a one-year maintenance bond.

Davidson said because asphalt plants are currently closed, the top layer won't be added until temperatures reach 60 degrees.

"So we are looking at March (or) April depending on weather," Davidson said. "If they do start building homes, they will not be able to get a certificate of occupancy until that final layer is on because nobody will be able to drive on that."

While streets are barricaded, construction vehicles will be able to access the development via alleyways surrounding the property.

Commissioners approved a $2 million project that will allow the Garden City Regional Airport's airfield to be re-marked.

Rachelle Powell, the city's director of aviation, said the project will remove and re-mark both runways, along with a variety of other markings at the airfield.

"It is a massive project, but it's definitely needed," Powell said. "If you remember, our last couple of FAA inspections, we've been deemed on marking because we just repaint and add layers and it causes flaking."

Powell said once the project begins, it should take about six weeks to reach completion.

The Garden City Police Department will buy seven new law enforcement vehicles following approval by commissioners.

Commissioners approved the purchase of six police vehicles, along with a hybrid vehicle made by Ford.

The hybrid vehicle, which hit the market last year, is designed to save money on fuel. In addition to when the car is in idle, its lithium-ion battery will help power the officers' computers and radar.

Commissioners voted to table a proposal brought by Kansas Honor Flight volunteer Bernie Reetz, who has asked the city to donate all aluminum cans, not the revenue, collected at the recycling center to the honor flight for one year.

The funds would be used to send Kansas veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their respective memorials, according to Andy Liebelt, assistant public works director.

Commissioners are tabling the measure until it can determine whether there are any legal impediments related to the project.

"There is an opinion that says a public entity — city, school district — cannot give away public property without adequate consideration," said Randy Grisell, city counselor. "For example, the city could give away real estate if it was going to be used as a plot for the public. Once we take possession of the cans, as absurd as it may seem, they become public property, and then to just give those away, it has some issue attached to it."

Grisell said if the Kansas Honor Flight places private collection containers around the city and the cans never become public property, it shouldn't become a problem as long as the city approves the income loss.

"I'm not saying we can't work through this, I'm just saying I need to look at it a little bit longer," Grisell said.

City manager Matt Allen suggested the honor flight apply for the city's community grant where they can request a certain amount of funds.

Commissioners also voted to:

• Approve a bid from Virginia-Georgia Transformer in the amount of $1,956,543.71 for the purchase of two substation transformers.

• Approve the reappointment of Larry Geier as a city representative to the Finney County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

• Approve the recommendation for the U.S. Department of Transportation to accept the proposal from American Airlines to operate out of Garden City Regional Airport for the next two years.

• Approve a proclamation that states April 24 will be acknowledged as Arbor Day in Garden City.

• Approve an ordinance that designates certain banks within city limits to be depositories of public funds.