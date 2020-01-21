Woman injured in rollover crash in Pott County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was injured in a rollover crash Monday morning in Pottawatomie County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. in the 20500 block of Oregon Trail Road. The location was about 4 miles northwest of Belvue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 GMC Jimmy sport utility vehicle was traveling east on Oregon Trail Road when driver lost control of the vehicle on ice. The GMC entered the ditch and rolled once, then entered the south ditch and came to rest.

The driver, Beth M. Brunkow, 69, of Wamego, was taken to Wamego Health Center with minor injuries, the patrol said. Brunkow, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

Fire department to host free film screening

EASTON — Members of the Kickapoo Township Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a free screening of a film about a teenager who becomes trapped in a grain silo.

The screening of the movie “Silo” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge High School, 32500 Easton Road.

While there is no admission fee, organizers of the event will accept donations to offset expenses associated with the screening.

Released in 2019, Silo tells the story of a teen who becomes trapped in a 50-foot tall grain bin. First responders and others in a small farming community work to rescue the teen as the grain inside the bin acts like quicksand, according to a website for the independent film.

The website promotes “Silo” as the first feature film about grain entrapment.

Mark Lingenfelser said the Kickapoo Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the screening to make people aware of the potential hazards associated with grain silos.