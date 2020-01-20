One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Pratt County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on US-54 highway, about 3 miles west of Cunningham.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was westbound on US-54 when it left the roadway and over-corrected. The truck rolled in the media before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, Jose J. Munoz-Arroyo, 48, of Dodge City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Munoz-Arroyo was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the car were reported to have serious injuries. The passengers were identified as Rolando Caal-May, 41, and Jennifer Munoz, 21, both of Dodge City. Both Caal-May and Munoz were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The patrol Caal-May was wearing his seat belt. The patrol said Munoz wasn't wearing her seat belt.