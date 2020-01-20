PRATT — Sometimes, taking a good idea and running with it can take a person places they never expected to go.

Skyline FFA members in Pratt had planned to send four boxes filled with information about Kansas agriculture to other FFA chapters in four other states. Sophomore student Cali Newdigger liked the idea so much, she asked permission to take on the project herself and expand it, a lot.

"I got so excited about this that I wanted to do this by myself on a bigger scale. I wanted to share our agriculture with 50 schools in 50 states, and add Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It's kind of a class project that turned into something extra," Newdigger said.

In the FFA organization, each member is required to complete a Supervised Agriculture Experience project and the Kansas agriculture exchange boxes will fulfill that requirement, Newdigger said.

The purpose of the boxes is inform other FFA chapters about agriculture in Kansas. In turn, each of those chapters will be sending boxes with information about their state to Newdigger. In the Kansas box, Newdigger included data sheets, a flash drive (with the project logo on the outside) with Kansas information, Kansas corn and wheat information, pictures of Kansas commodities, pamphlets from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Department of Transportation, a children's ag adventure book, a t-shirt she designed herself, a Pratt Tribune Discover magazine that features south central Kansas and other items related to Kansas.

Newdigger even added a book about her life growing up on the farm and how agriculture as impacted her.

"There's a lot of items in the box," Newdigger said.

Newdigger started the project in April 2019. She sent seven boxes before Christmas and has received four boxes from other states. She wants to send out an additional 10 boxes by the end of January. The response has boosted Newdigger's interest in the program.

"I'm super excited. It's one way to share my excitement about agriculture," Newdigger said.