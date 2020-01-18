57th Newton Invitational

Tournament of Champions

Friday

at Ravenscroft Gym

Team scores — Goddard 188.5, Maize 153.5, Blue Valley Southwest 141, Olathe South 116.5, Washburn Rural 112, Newton 87.5, Valley Center 79, Dodge City 77.5, Seneca, Mo. 77, Emporia 76, McPherson 74, Manhattan 65.5, Wichita West 64, Andale 61.5, Ark City 57, Winfield 54.5, Stilwell, Okla. 53.5, Andover 51, Maize South 48.5, Bishop Carroll 47.5, Wichita South 47, Derby 46.5, Norton 36.5, Hutchinson 32.5, Leavenworth 28, Wichita Northwest 25.5, Burleson Centennial, Texas 25, Lawrence Free State 24.5, Eureka 23, Holton 23, Wichita Heights 18, Andover Central 8.

Semifinals

(records are as indicated on Trackwrestling)

106 — Ian DeMoss, Maize South maj.dec. Cody Woods, Derby 9-0; Nick Treaster, Newton dec. Brady Roark, Seneca, Mo. 8-2. Finals: DeMoss 23-2 vs. N.Treaster 21-1.

113 — Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural tech.fall Jayce Caviness, Stilwell, Okla., 15-0 (5:17); Damian Mendez, Dodge City pinned Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest 4:23. Finals: Murray 17-1 vs. Mendez 28-1.

120 — Grant Treaster, Newton maj.dec. A.J. Furnish, Andale 12-1; Jason Henschel, Goddard dec. Easton Taylor, Manhattan 3-1. Finals: G.Treaster 27-1 vs. Henschel 12-4.

126 — Hector Serratos, Andale dec. Cutter Sheets, Stilwell, Okla., 7-3; Brett Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest dec. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center 9-2. Finals: Serratos 19-1 vs. Umentum 23-3.

132 — Cayden Hughbanks, Maze dec. Gabe Maki, Andover 7-3; Xerach Tungjaroenkul, Emporia dec. Lou Fincher, Free State 6-3. Finals: Hughbanks 13-3 vs. Tungjaroenkul 16-1.

138 — Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South tech.fall Quentin Kirk, Valley Center 18-3 (3:48); Tristen Butler, Stilwell, Okla., dec. Ethan Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest 2-1. Finals: Koelzer 23-1 vs. Butler 19-5.

145 — Brandon Madden, Blue Valley Southwest dec. Cason Lindsey, Derby 4-2; Rhett Edmonson, McPherson dec. Garrett Edwards, Dodge City 1-0. Finals: Madden 22-2 vs. Edmonson 17-2.

152 — Devin Gomez, Maize maj.dec. Daniel McMullen, Blue Valley Southwest 13-5; Jace Fisher, Goddard dec. Chance Price, Winfield 8-2. Finals: Gomez 6-0 vs. Fisher 17-7.

160 — Cayleb Atkins, Goddard pinned Gavin Brown, Olathe South 3:18; Carson Wheeler, Maize dec. Gabriel Commons, Seneca, Mo., 3-1. Finals: Atkins 18-1 vs. Wheeler 17-0.

170 — Malachi Karibo, Wichita South pinned Samuel Rushin, Wichita West 5:20; Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest dec. Nolan Craine, Goddard 6-2. Finals: Karibo 24-0 vs. Nitzel 23-0.

182 — Trevor Dopps, Goddard dec. Lynuaz Cox, Maize South 3-2; Quentin Saunders, Wichita West pinned Jackson McCall, Blue Valley Southwest 1:36. Finals: Dopps 19-3 vs. Saunders 18-0.

195 — Kaden Glass, Goddard pinned Konnor Tannahill, Holton :45; Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural pinned Destin Miller, Arkansas City 5:46. Finals: Glass 8-1 vs. Carter 21-0.

220 — Kyle Haas, Maize pinned Whitney Hall, Emporia 1:56; Alec Younggren, Olathe South dec. Zach Phillips, Winfield 10-6. Finals: Haas 3-0 vs. Younggren 22-3.

HWT — Tony Caldwell, Valley Center dec. Damion Ilalio, Manhattan 8-3; Devon Dawson, Goddard pinned Caylen Lowery, Wichita Heights :51. Finals: Caldwell 24-0 vs. Dawson 16-3.