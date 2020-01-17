The Buhler Unified School District 313 Board of Education is expected to confer in a special meeting next week with representatives of the Kansas Association of School Boards regarding its search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Mike Berblinger submitted a letter to the school board Monday stating that he plans to retire at the end of his contract, June 30. USD 313 likely will contract with the KASB for its assistance in the superintendent search process. Hutchinson USD 308 used KASB’s search services when it hired Superintendent Mike Folks in 2019.

The fiscal year for school districts starts July 1, and that usually is when a new superintendent’s contract would start.

“This is really about when we typically have searches start,” said Sue Givens, a former school district superintendent and now a member of KASB’s team assisting districts seeking administrators.

As of Thursday morning, KASB was assisting in the search process for these school districts with open application periods for superintendent: Newton USD 364, McPherson USD 418, Fowler USD 225, Clearwater USD 264, Hoisington USD 431, North Lyon County USD 251, Marysville USD 364, Lansing USD 469 and Rock Hills USD 107. Goessel USD 411 and Blue Valley Randolph USD 384 are seeking applicants for the combination job of superintendent and elementary school principal.

“We have an educator shortage,” Givens said, and that extends from bus drivers to superintendents. “Part of it is the age bubble,” she said, as baby boomers retire. “We see fewer applicants than we would five to ten years ago,” she said.

Buhler USD 313 has one high school, one middle school and three elementary schools. Its size will attract candidates, and it also has a central location, Givens noted.

“It has a good reputation,” Givens also said of USD 313.

Berblinger was Buhler High School principal before he was hired as superintendent in 2013. Health reasons figured in Berblinger’s decision to retire.

Asked Thursday if she was considering the job, Cindy Couchman, Buhler’s assistant superintendent of learning instruction, said it was too early to comment on her plans.