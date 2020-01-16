"The passing of the saloon in the United States and the final downfall of the wet forces" were celebrated during a large rally held in Topeka the day before Prohibition began a century ago, according to the Topeka Daily Capital.

But that victory proved only temporary. Prohibition was repealed federally by the passage of the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1933, then ended by the state of Kansas in 1948.

Prohibition took effect nationwide at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 17, 1920, after lawmakers ratified the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That amendment banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages.

At the time, Kansas had already maintained statewide prohibition since 1881, though some communities didn't effectively enforce it.

Kansas native Carry Nation gained nationwide fame for her actions beginning in 1894 smashing up establishments that sold alcohol, initially with bricks, then with a hatchet, according to the Kansas State Historical Society.

Nation called Topeka home from 1901 to 1905, then she moved to Oklahoma territory, the historical society says on its website.

Nation died at age 64 in 1911.

Nearly nine years later, a headline in the Daily Capital told how members of Shawnee County grange halls planned to celebrate the death of "John Barleycorn."

John Barleycorn is "alcoholic liquor personified," according to the website for Merriam-Webster Inc.

A Daily Capital article published Jan. 15, 1920, said members of Shawnee County grange halls planned to hold an all-day rally the next day at First Presbyterian Church to celebrate the beginning of Prohibition.

The Daily Capital then covered that rally in an article it published Jan. 17, 1920.

"Speakers from the various granges delivered addresses showing the advantages of prohibition," that article said.

That same day, the Daily Capital published a wire service article describing how influential evangelist and former professional baseball player William A. "Billy" Sunday had preached at a mock funeral for John Barleycorn, which was attended by 10,000 people, in Norfolk, Va.

"Goodbye John," Sunday said. "You were God's worst enemy; you were Hell's best friend."

The Norfolk ceremony began with the arrival of a 20-foot-long coffin on a special train from Milwaukee, the Daily Capital article said.

" 'The devil himself' was the escort and 20 pallbearers lifted the casket into the hearse in which it was conveyed through the streets to the tabernacle," the article said. "Sunday met the 'corpse' at the tabernacle and grinned delightedly as the large casket was placed at his feet. The devil, masked and dejected in appearance, sat near the corpse during the ceremony."