HAVILAND — The Origins Coffee House in Haviland has long been a place for people to grab a nice drink and bite to eat.

Katie and Barry Anders wanted to keep it open, so when owner Michelle Murray decided to move back to California last year, they decided to look into seeing what it would take to own it themselves. By the time Murray closed shop Dec. 14, they were ready to take ownership the next day.

Since then they have deep cleaned, painted and brought in new furniture and all new drink machines. Local woodworker Hannah Brown designed and built new countertops before the official reopening Jan. 6.

Katie and Barry Anders have lived in Haviland for 10 years and are the parents of four children ages 2-7. Barry works at Barclay College in the finance and tech offices, and Katie has always wanted to own her own business.

The Anders plan to keep the same cool hip vibe with almost all the same items on the menu along with some neat new flavors and combinations.

“Just about any kind of coffee drink you want, we will have,” Katie said.

They also have teas and smoothies and will serve quiche for breakfast and soups and homemade bread everyday for lunch.

“There will be a different soup special every day of the week; bread will be made fresh every day and served with it,” Katie said.

Besides The Bear’s Den (a short-order restaurant on the local college campus) there is no other place in Haviland for people to eat or grab a quick drink and visit with a friend, Anders said

"Origins is an important piece to the community so that is another reason we want to keep it open," she said. "Origins is a popular spot for people of all ages to stop in, and hang out."