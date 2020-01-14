The Smoky Hill Chorale, a mixed ensemble of post-high school adults, will begin rehearsals in Februrary.

While singing experience is necessary, no audition is required, Terry Crull, associate professor of music at Fort Hays State University, said in a press release.

The chorale is open to all singers with openings in all sections. Male voices are particularly needed, Crull said.

The first rehearsal will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Malloy Hall room 115 on the FHSU campus.

For more information, contact Crull at 628-4258.