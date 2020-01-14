MANHATTAN — Another valiant effort unrewarded.

Kansas State battled all the way back from a 15-point first-half deficit to briefly take the lead against No. 23-ranked Texas Tech, only to fade in the last 11 minutes Tuesday night in a 77-63 loss to the Red Raiders at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats fell to 7-9 overall on the season and 0-4 in the Big 12, while Tech (11-5, 2-2) ended a two-game losing streak.

Kyler Edwards had 24 points, Davide Moretti 14 and Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar 10 each to lead Texas Tech, while Cartier Diarra's 19 points paced K-State. Xavier Sneed added 14 points and Montavious Murphy a career-high 11 for the Wildcats.

Each team shot 47.2% from the floor, but Tech took 53 shots to 36 for K-State, in large part due to a 31-23 rebounding advantage (14-6 on the offensive boards) and 20 Wildcat turnovers. K-State did outscore Tech 25-20 from the free-throw line.

The high point for K-State was a 9-0 second-half run, resulting in a 46-45 lead on Diarra's driving layup with 13:24 left. The Wildcats got even again at 48 on a Diarra pull-up jumper, but that triggered an 11-2 Tech run with Edwards driving for a layup that made it 59-50 at the 8:44 mark.

K-State scored the first five points of the second half on a Levi Stockard three-point play and two Xavier Sneed free throws, cutting the deficit to 37-32, but Tech scored the next six, including two straight baskets by Jahmi'us Ramsey to push the lead back to eight.

K-State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but trimmed it to 37-30 at intermission.

After the Wildcats went down 32-17, Bruce Weber used his second timeout with 4:23 left in the period and the Wildcats responded by reeling off 11 straight. The first five came from the free-throw line, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sloan and Sneed that cut it to 32-28 at the 1:15 mark.

Tech answered with a five-point run, but two late free throws by Levi Stockard got it to seven at the half.

K-State was outrebounded 15-6 in the half and had 11 turnovers and just two assists at the break, but forced 12 Tech turnovers and outscored the Red Raiders from the free-throw line, 11-10.

Diarra had 10 points at halftime to lead the Wildcats, with Sneed and Sloan each adding six. Edwards led Tech with 13.