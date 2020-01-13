Silas Pineda and Jacob Holt each went 5-0 to lead Garden City High School’s wrestling team to a fourth-place finish Saturday at the Dodge City Invitational.

Pineda won the 120-pound division with an 8-4 decision in the championship match over Great Bend’s Wyatt Weber.

Holt, wrestling in the 138-pound class, won a major decision, 11-1, over Valley Center’s Quentin Kirk in the championship match to claim the title.

On the girls’ side, the Buffaloes’ Esmerelda Corado went 2-0 on the day to come away with a first-place finish in the 116-pound division. Destiny Avila went 4-0 in the 123-pound division to claim the title.

Ulysses High School was also at the Dodge City tournament, finishing eighth as a team. The Tigers’ Quentin Pauda led the team with a victory over Great Bend’s Kaden Spragis in the championship match for the first-place medal. He also went 5-0 in the tournament.

Several weight classes had multiple wrestlers from any given school participating in the tournament. Some divisions used a bracket format while others, with fewer wrestlers, used a round-robin format.

Garden City’s next action will be Friday and Saturday at the Alvarda West (Colo.) tournament. Ulysses will be in action on Saturday at the annual Scott City Invitational.

Other Garden City wrestlers at the Dodge City meet, including placing, weight class, name and record for the day:

GCHS boys

Second place: 170, Alexavier Rodgriguez, 5-1.

Third place: 132, Diago Hernandez, 4-1.

Fourth place: 106, Trae Torres, 2-2; 126, Ryan Heiman, 2-2; 132, Steven Sellers, 3-2.

Fifth place: 132, Sebastian Rodriguez, 3-2; 220, Matt Smith, 3-2.

Sixth place: 145, Colin Kleysteuber, 2-3; 182, Alan Chairez, 2-3; 285, Isaiah Barrett, 2-2.

Seventh place: 195, Christian Benitez, 2-3.

Eighth place: 113, Angel Bustos, 1-2; 152, Alonso Marquez, 1-4.

Ninth place: 113, Daniel Castro, 1-4.

GCHS girls

Second place: 109, Chloe Sullivan, 4-1; 123, Sara Chapa, 2-2; 130, Anjelina Serrano, 2-1; 170, Kallista Rhoades, 1-2; 235, Camila Estevez-Perez, 2-1.

Third place: 101, Anahi Cervantez, 3-1.

Fourth place: 123, Belle Hernandez, 2-2; 130, Nallely Hinojos, 0-4.

Fifth place: 155, Alondra Guzman, 1-3.

Ulysses

Second place: 285, Ayston Perez, 4-1.

Third place: 220, Jace Garrison, 4-1.

Fifth place: 120, Jonathan Lara, 3-2.

Sixth place: 160, Brennan Vager, 1-4; 195, Alex Corpus, 2-3.

Eighth place: 126, Dominic Eddie, 1-3; 138, Jagger Reese, 1-4; 195, Adolfo Mendoza, 1-4.