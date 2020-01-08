Today’s Birthday (01/08/20). Dreams come true this year. Put in the backstage efforts that allow your star to rise. Winter accomplishments come before a change impacts your partnership. A transition or breakdown this summer leads you to a romantic and creative breakthrough. Grow and develop strong connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are catching on. Imagine total success without relying on fantasy. Share news through friends. Secrets may be revealed. Prioritize love, integrity and honor.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies and illusions could obscure your view, especially regarding income and personal finances. Ask for what you want clearly and get it. There’s profit potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Put your confidence to good use. Clarify ideas and accomplish more than imagined. What you’re building has long-lasting value. Talk about what you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — A sense of purpose could feel illusive. Find a quiet spot to meditate on it. Get outside and spend time with trees and nature.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support, resources and encouragement with friends. Hope rises through a distant connection. Avoid outrageous suggestions and prioritize practical moves. Collaborate and pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abandon a fantasy and focus on practical professional priorities. The work you’ve done reflects you well. Don’t cut quality corners. Someone important is paying attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory for adventure and discovery. Separate potential opportunity from fantasy. Talk about your dream explorations, destinations and subjects of fascination. Plot and plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss future dreams and plans with your partner and team. Dispel unrealistic fantasies while retaining a clear possibility. Collaborate for a shared vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romance arises in conversation. Creative collaboration leads to imaginative solutions. Sift out the wildest ideas and stick to practical priorities. Brainstorm and create possibilities together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Illusions and mysteries abound. Prioritize your work and health. Focus on practicalities rather than time-sucking distractions. Strengthen physical energy with rest, good food and exercise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative and romantic. A beautiful mystery proves seductive. Let your imagination run wild; while only implementing plans with success potential. Express appreciations and invitations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home and family hold your heart. Talk is cheap; focus on practical priorities for domestic renovation or upgrades. Inspire others by your example.